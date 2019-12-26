Search

Advanced search

Appeal to find 70-year-old missing man visiting family in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:38 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 26 December 2019

Police are appealing for help to trace a 70-year-old man, who went missing from Aylsham while visiting his family. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a 70-year-old man, who went missing from Aylsham while visiting his family. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a 70-year-old man, who went missing from Aylsham while visiting his family.

Alan Brace, who is from London but staying in Norfolk for the Christmas period, was last seen at his family's home in Spratts Green, Aylsham at approximately 12am last night.

You may also want to watch:

Alan is described as white, 5ft 5, of slim build with grey hair.

Alan was last seen wearing a green knee length anorak style coat, a black baseball cap, dark trousers and suede brown shoes.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and anyone who may have seen Alan or has information as to his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 75 of today's date.

Most Read

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norwich man dies on Scottish mountain

Terry Rooney died in Glencoe on December 23 2019. Picture; Scottish Police

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man dies on Scottish mountain

Terry Rooney died in Glencoe on December 23 2019. Picture; Scottish Police

STARTING XIs: Villa make four changes as Canaries remain unchanged

Grant Hanley starts again for Norwich City at Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Appeal to find 70-year-old missing man visiting family in Norfolk

Police are appealing for help to trace a 70-year-old man, who went missing from Aylsham while visiting his family. Picture: Norfolk Police

MATCHDAY LIVE: Crunch clash for Canaries at Villa Park

Can the Canaries bounce back from the disappointment of their home defeat to Wolves? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists