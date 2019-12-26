Appeal to find 70-year-old missing man visiting family in Norfolk

Police are appealing for help to trace a 70-year-old man, who went missing from Aylsham while visiting his family.

Alan Brace, who is from London but staying in Norfolk for the Christmas period, was last seen at his family's home in Spratts Green, Aylsham at approximately 12am last night.

Alan is described as white, 5ft 5, of slim build with grey hair.

Alan was last seen wearing a green knee length anorak style coat, a black baseball cap, dark trousers and suede brown shoes.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and anyone who may have seen Alan or has information as to his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 75 of today's date.