Appeal launched to save heritage centre closed during the coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 11:57 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 25 June 2020
An appeal has been launched to save a heritage centre which attracted about 2200 visitors last year but has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bosses at Aylsham Heritage Centre, which opened in 2011, have not been able to generate any income with no visitors or events, but still have to pay bills.
Spokesman Geoff Sadler said: “The heritage centre is now a valuable part of the community, and we want to secure its future through to next spring when we hope we will be able to start running our successful fundraising events again.
“The centre is part of the Aylsham Community Partnership (ACP), and the parish rooms were leased by the diocese in 2008.
“ACP preserved this Grade II listed building to house the centre, which is a focal point to explain the town’s history, It also provides schools with unique access to local history material.”
For more information visit www.aylshamheritage.com
