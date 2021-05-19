Silver car occupants could have key information on death of cyclist

Published: 4:03 PM May 19, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the B1150 in Coltishall. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are trying to find people in a silver car who may have seen a collision in which a triathlon suffered fatal injuries.

Andrew Hornby, 50, was riding his time trial bicycle in the direction of North Walsham, near the junction of Ling Way on the B1150 North Walsham Road, at Coltishall when it collided with a black Ford Kuga at around 3.30pm on Sunday May 2.

Mr Hornby was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries but died a week later, on Sunday, May 9.

During the inquest opening, area coroner Yvonne Blake reported the medical cause of death as hypoxic brain injury caused by cardiac arrest and severe spinal injury due to a road traffic collision.

Ms Blake adjourned the inquest to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on November 8.

Police want to speak to the occupants of the silver car who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of either the rider or driver prior to the collision.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or via email: SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident NC-02052021-257.