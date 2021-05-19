News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Silver car occupants could have key information on death of cyclist

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:03 PM May 19, 2021   
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the B1150 in Coltishall on Sunday

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the B1150 in Coltishall. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are trying to find people in a silver car who may have seen a collision in which a triathlon suffered fatal injuries.

Andrew Hornby, 50, was riding his time trial bicycle in the direction of North Walsham, near the junction of Ling Way on the B1150 North Walsham Road, at Coltishall when it collided with a black Ford Kuga at around 3.30pm on Sunday May 2. 

Mr Hornby was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries but died a week later, on Sunday, May 9. 

During the inquest opening, area coroner Yvonne Blake reported the medical cause of death as hypoxic brain injury caused by cardiac arrest and severe spinal injury due to a road traffic collision. 

Ms Blake adjourned the inquest to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on November 8. 

Police want to speak to the occupants of the silver car who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of either the rider or driver prior to the collision. 

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or via email: SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident NC-02052021-257. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Best bargain ever? Village hall for sale for £35,000
  2. 2 Norfolk farmhouse with indoor pool for sale by online auction
  3. 3 Man drowned after drifting out onto lake on air bed
  1. 4 Indian variant Covid cases in Norfolk 'cause to be cautious'
  2. 5 Concerns over divide in vaccine rates - what's the situation where you live?
  3. 6 See inside former pub as luxury flats nearly finished
  4. 7 Man in 30s airlifted to hospital following serious fall
  5. 8 Should second homers be banned from buying new Norfolk homes?
  6. 9 Norfolk high school appoints new principal after 'difficult year'
  7. 10 95mph driver hides in McDonald's toilet after police chase
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lord Wesley Pestano and Lady Lucinda Perry

Top of the Pops dancer, Octopussy star and 'Lord' settles in Norfolk

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The new covers for the outdoor seating at The Oak Bar Terrace on Yarmouth Road 

Food and Drink

Bar splashes out £500,000 on outdoor dining area

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Senior man smiling outside

Reduce your dementia risk with 7 lifestyle changes

Charles Bliss

Author Picture Icon
It is understood jars of pasta sauce were thrown at a woman at the Sainsbury's store in Costessey.

Norfolk Live

Woman injured by jars of sauce thrown in Sainsbury's

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus