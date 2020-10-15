Search

Advanced search

Witnesses sought after serious two vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 08:32 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:32 15 October 2020

A red Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Ford Galaxy were involved in a crash on Beeston Road in Great Fransham at around 5.50pm on Thursday, October 8. Picture: Google Maps

A red Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Ford Galaxy were involved in a crash on Beeston Road in Great Fransham at around 5.50pm on Thursday, October 8. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a serious crash between two cars near the A47.

A red Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Ford Galaxy were involved in a crash on Beeston Road in Great Fransham at around 5.50pm on Thursday, October 8.

The male driver of the Ford Galaxy was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with chest injuries but has since been discharged.

Now Norfolk police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, should contact PC James Kent at Dereham Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 350 of Thursday, October 8.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in town centre brawl

A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed near the Boots pharmacy on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google

Developer ‘pulling the wool over council’s eyes’ as 200 home plans changed

Plans for the development near Chediston Street, Halesworth, from Design and Access Statement. Photo: Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd.

Fire crews called to blaze at Banham Poultry factory

Fire appliances at the fire at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We’re having to take beds out’: coronavirus surge hitting hospitals

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Norfolk town set for new Lidl

Lidl hopes to buid a new store at Downham Market Picture: Louisa Baldwin