Witnesses sought after serious two vehicle crash
PUBLISHED: 08:32 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:32 15 October 2020
Archant
Witnesses are being sought after a serious crash between two cars near the A47.
A red Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Ford Galaxy were involved in a crash on Beeston Road in Great Fransham at around 5.50pm on Thursday, October 8.
The male driver of the Ford Galaxy was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with chest injuries but has since been discharged.
Now Norfolk police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, should contact PC James Kent at Dereham Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 350 of Thursday, October 8.
