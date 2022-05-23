Wanted: Army of volunteers to hunt for bats in Norfolk's churches
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Are you prepared to peek for pipistrelles, search for serotines and hunt for horseshoes?
If so, a project looking for intrepid volunteers to nosy around Norfolk churches to find bats would like to hear from you.
The National Bats in Churches citizen science survey is appealing for people to survey as many churches across the county as possible.
The National Lottery-funded scheme started in 2019 to discover more about how and why bats are using churches. It is now in its final year.
Last year, bats were found in just over half of the 219 churches surveyed and nine bat species were found.
Brandt's bat and whiskered bats were verified through DNA in their droppings for the first time.
Since the survey started, 13 species of bat have been found in churches, including - in a Devon church - grey long-eared bats, one of the rarest mammals in Britain.
Bats have been associated with churches for centuries and, with their habitats threatened, some are home to nationally and internationally important roosts.
This information collected will assist with the conservation of bats, but will also help church communities who can struggle with the mess created by bats.
Claire Boothby, training and surveys officer at Bats in Churches, said: ‘If you have an interest in churches, bats or both I'd encourage you to get involved.
"The surveys are something that everyone can do, even if you are new to the world of bat surveys.
"The records will be key in telling us more about bats’ use of churches, including answering questions such as how many churches in England house bat roosts and which factors affect the likelihood of bats using these cherished buildings.
"The findings will go towards guidance documents to help churches and conserve both the buildings and the bats."
Among Norfolk churches where bats and buildings are being protected are in Walpole St Peter, Thornham, Gayton Thorpe and Wood Dalling.
No experience is needed to survey a church. To sign up, visit https://batsinchurches.org.uk/volunteer-bat-survey/
Which bats have been found in Norfolk's churches?
One of England's finest parishes churches, Walpole St Peter's is also known as the Cathedral of the Fens.
The church is mostly used by Common and Soprano Pipistrelles, as well as a smaller number of Brown Long-eared Bats.
The medieval church of All Saints in Thornham has a roost of around 200 Common and Soprano Pipistrelles.
Gayton Thorpe's round towered St Mary's church is home to one of the largest colonies of pipistrelle bats in Norfolk, with more than 800 Common and Soprano Pipistrelles.
A significant roost of Natterer's bats, which move about regularly during the breeding season, live in St Andrew's Church in Wood Dalling.