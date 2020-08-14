Search

Advanced search

Get on your bike to support Norfolk churches

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 August 2020

Bishop of Norwich the Rt Rev Graham Usher getting ready for the Norfolk Churches Bike Ride. Picture: Diocese of Norwich by Luke W Bryant

Bishop of Norwich the Rt Rev Graham Usher getting ready for the Norfolk Churches Bike Ride. Picture: Diocese of Norwich by Luke W Bryant

Diocese of Norwich by Luke W Bryant

Raise funds for Norfolk’s churches by taking to the open road for September’s Bike Ride.

That’s the message from the Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher.

As churches face major fund-raising challenges, the Norfolk Churches Trust’s Bike Ride on Saturday, September 12 could make a big difference.

In the past 36 years, the annual Bike Ride has raised more than £2.8m - and last year, hundreds of cyclists, walkers and drivers helped to raise £95,037 in sponsorship and donations.

Proceeds are split between the Norfolk Churches Trust and places of worship nominated by individuals taking part.

It is easy to register support – just go to the trust’s website to get full details.

You may also want to watch:

Bike Rider organiser and north Norfolk farmer Charles Inglis says that there has been keen interest in next month’s event. “It is great opportunity to help churches, the trust and have a great day out discovering the Norfolk countryside,” he added

The backing of Bishop Graham, who is also a patron of the trust, has been a major boost to morale.

Bishop Graham said: “I am delighted to support the Norfolk Churches Trust Bike Ride and would encourage you to show your support by taking a ride or drive around our beautiful county.”

The Norfolk Churches’ Trust, which supports places of worship of all denominations in the county, makes grants to maintain and conserve these important buildings. It had given more than £75,000 in funding to more than 20 churches already this year.

Since it was launched in the 1970s, the charity had made grants of more than £6m for repair, renovation and conservation of churches and chapels.

Mr Inglis said that hundreds of churches will welcome visitors on Saturday, September 12. “Let’s make Bike Ride 2020 really special,” he added.

Bishop Graham added: “Our churches are sacred and special places - treasure troves of memory for generations of people, where they keep encountering the presence of Jesus in these places of prayerful stillness, peace and beauty. They belong to all the community and this is a great opportunity to play your part in their repair and preservation for future generations.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Powercut hits more than 150 homes in North Norfolk

UK Power Networks is reporting a powercut in Trimingham which is affecting 176 homes. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Busy stretch of A47 to shut for five nights

Drivers are being warned over a five-night road closure on a stretch of the A47. It will be followed by works on the opposite carriageway from 8pm to 6am Picture: Google Maps

Artist hailed as ‘Yarmouth’s Banksy’ leaves their mark

Anonymous street art that has appeared on hoardings around Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre is being hailed as the work of 'Yarmouth's Banksy' Picture: supplied

‘Unchanged’ Norfolk rectory goes up for sale for the first time in over 80 years

The Old Rectory at Ashwicken, near King's Lynn, is on the market for £990,000. Picture: Cruso & Wilkin

Norfolk Broads village and pub left without power as fire crews battle sub-station blaze

An electrical transformer fire in Stokesby saw the entire village plunged into darkness and people told to leave their homes. Engineers are working to reconnect people to the grid. The Ferry Inn has had power restored and will open at 11am today (Saturday, August 15) Picture: Alison Brewster/Ferry Inn
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Busy stretch of A47 to shut for five nights

Drivers are being warned over a five-night road closure on a stretch of the A47. It will be followed by works on the opposite carriageway from 8pm to 6am Picture: Google Maps

New larder and community fridge helps avoid food waste

Mundesley, All Saints Church, has set up a community larder and fridge in the community rooms. Picture: Sam Robbins/Archant

‘Peace and quiet is our only solace’ - Hotel neighbours object to outdoor cabin proposals

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Liquidation ‘contingency plans’ being considered for Debenhams

The Debenhams store in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Teacher’s run for the bus challenge to support mental health charity

Jimmy Seymour over the course of September and October will be running one of the nine Network Norwich bus routes to raise money for Mind, totalling 200km. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN