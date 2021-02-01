Appeal for help for town's first community fridge

Published: 4:57 PM February 1, 2021

A town council is appealing for help setting up its first community fridge to help tackle food waste and support people in need.

Hunstanton Town Council is looking to open a community fridge to enable local people to access free food from supermarkets, stores, cafés and farms, which it said would otherwise go to waste.

The scheme will be open for all to use without the need for referrals and it is hoped the fridge will provide those in need with fresh food "without any stigma."

Hunstanton beach. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The council is looking for around 10 volunteers who will be able to run the project and is asking local businesses or food retailers who can donate food for the fridge to get in touch.

Town councillor Amanda Knight said: “We need the support of local businesses to make this idea possible, especially the larger supermarket chains."

If there is enough interest within the community the council said it hopes to be able to open the fridge in late Spring or when current Covid restrictions are lifted to ensure "the safety of volunteers and those involved."

Mayor Tony Bishopp said: “As the UK rebuilds from the impact of Covid-19, community fridges are evolving to help the UK meet a range of financial, social and environmental challenges including cutting food waste, promoting healthy eating, supporting people facing financial challenges and tackling loneliness.

Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp - Credit: Jemma Greef

"The hope is that the Hunstanton Town Council community fridge will pave the way to a more sustainable approach to food insecurity, as well as being a gateway to other community services and activities that the council can provide.”

Volunteer roles are open to those who have a few hours a week to help with the initiative, which would include activities such as recording food coming into the fridge, checking and keeping the fridge clean, maintaining temperature check records and assisting members of the public.

The council said full training will be provided.

Those interested in donating food, volunteering or looking to find out more please can contact the town clerk on 01485 532402 or email townclerk@hunstantontowncouncil.gov.uk