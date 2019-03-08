'Let's give it hope' - appeal joy for fire-ravaged church

A crowd-funding appeal in aid of a church which was devastated by fire has smashed its target within days.

An anoymous well-wisher set out to raise £1,000 in aid of St Mary's Church at Wimbotsham, near Downham Market.

The 12th Century building was gutted by a fierce blaze on Wednesday morning. Its cause is still being investigated.

As donations trickled in, an anonymous donor pledged the entire target. The money will help fund repairs at the church, which are expected to cost many timnes that amount.

Its roof collapsed in the fire and pricless carvings and other fittings were destroyed.

Other donors to the appeal, which now stands at £1,180, spoke of their loss.

"So sad that so much beautiful history has gone. St Mary's holds many memories," wrote one. Another added: "This church means a lot to me, singing in the choir, family baptism's, weddings and funerals including my Dads. Beautiful church let's give it hope." Click here for the appeal.