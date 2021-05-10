Man left with swollen face after road rage assault
- Credit: Archant
A man has been left with a swollen lip after being assaulted in a road rage incident in King's Lynn.
The dispute is believed to have started in the filter lane of Gaywood Road at around 5.40 pm on Friday, May 7.
The driver of a black Lexus followed the victim into Tennyson Road, where both cars stopped at a level crossing, due to the barriers being down.
While both vehicles were stationary, the driver of the Lexus got out of his car and approached the victim, before assaulting and verbally abusing him.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was left with a swollen lip.
Following the incident, police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the dispute or has relevant dashcam footage.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should contact PC Matthew Denyer at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/30653/21.
