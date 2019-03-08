Search

Appeal to trace family of 74-year-old woman who died in Norwich home

PUBLISHED: 10:35 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 26 March 2019

Sheila Sherwood, who lived at Music House Lane, died aged 74 on Monday, March 18 this year. Photo: Google

Archant

Police are trying to trace the family of a woman who died at her Norwich home.

Sheila Sherwood, who lived at Music House Lane, died aged 74 on Monday, March 18 this year.

Norfolk police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Despite officers carrying out extensive enquiries, no family members have been identified.

• Anyone with information relating to Sheila Sherwood is asked to contact Norfolk Coroner’s Office on 01603 276493

