Plea from family of missing man last seen in Norwich five years ago

Published: 2:29 PM February 2, 2021

Carl Hodges, who was last seen in Norfolk in February 2016. His family has a issued a renewed appeal for information on his whereabouts. Picture: Missing People - Credit: Missing People

Five years after he went missing, the family of Carl Hodges is renewing an appeal for information on his whereabouts.

The 33-year-old father, of Northwood, Middlesex, went missing on Wednesday, February 3, 2016.

A Royal Mail employee at the time of his disappearance, he was last seen boarding a bus in Norwich that was heading to Lowestoft.

His family has joined with the charity Missing People to mark the fifth anniversary of his disappearance.

His parents, Eddie and Barbara, and partner, Charlotte, said in a message on behalf of the family that they hoped someone would have answers to their questions.

“Why and where are two frustrating questions for all in these troubled times and maybe someone can answer them with facts," they said. "However, time is moving on for us all and Carl's son needs to know answers to his inquisitive awareness."

Speaking previously, Mr Hodges' father described being “at a loss to express our frustration with the situation”.

Mr Hodges is described as white, 6ft tall, and of medium build. He had blonde, short, and straight hair when he went missing. He was last seen wearing a black and burgundy fleece, grey trousers, a red baseball cap, and white trainers, although he may have had a change of clothes with him. He would now be 38 years old.

Jemima Compton, publicity officer for the charity, said: "Carl, if you are reading this, please call or text us on 116 000. It’s free and confidential and we can’t trace your call. We just want to provide you with the support you need and help you to be safe.

“The helpline is here to support people who are missing, or thinking of going missing, and their loved ones who are left behind.”

Anyone who has seen Mr Hodges is asked to contact Missing People anonymously by calling or texting 116 000, emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk, or calling the police on 101.

Sightings and information about any missing person can also be given anonymously through the Missing People website.