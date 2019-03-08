Police concerned over missing man
PUBLISHED: 19:38 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:44 10 August 2019
Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who has gone missing from a seaside town.
Daniel Hallsworth, 26, from Lowestoft, was last seen at around noon on Friday, August 9, at his home.
He is described as a white with a slim build, blonde short/shaved hair and heavy limp in his left leg.
Mr Hallsworth was last seen wearing a black and white camouflage hoodie and tracksuit bottoms.
He has trouble walking so may use a taxi for transport.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts or has any sightings of Mr Hallsworth, contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting ref 248 of August 10, 2019.