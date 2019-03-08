Search

Police concerned over missing man

PUBLISHED: 19:38 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:44 10 August 2019

Daniel Hallsworth, 26, who has gone missing from his Lowestoft home. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Daniel Hallsworth, 26, who has gone missing from his Lowestoft home. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who has gone missing from a seaside town.

Daniel Hallsworth, 26, from Lowestoft, was last seen at around noon on Friday, August 9, at his home.

He is described as a white with a slim build, blonde short/shaved hair and heavy limp in his left leg.

Mr Hallsworth was last seen wearing a black and white camouflage hoodie and tracksuit bottoms.

He has trouble walking so may use a taxi for transport.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts or has any sightings of Mr Hallsworth, contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting ref 248 of August 10, 2019.

