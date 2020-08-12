App use for car park payments triples amid pandemic in north Norfolk

The busy car park as visitors flock to Overstrand in the very hot weather.

More people than ever are using a mobile phone app to pay for their parking, according to North Norfolk District Council.

The council has said there has been a sharp rise in the use of the app, called Parking Operations, at the more than 25 car parks it runs across the district.

In July 2019 the app had 4,003 users in north Norfolk, which jumped to 12,844 in July this year.

Many of the car parks are in popular seaside resorts which have seen high visitor numbers and pressure placed on roads since the easing of the lockdown.

Motorists can also pay by cash or credit card at all of the council’s car parks, but contactless is only available at two locations.

A council spokesman said: “They can pay by the app in advance and we have experienced a significant rise in its use since Covid-19.

“Visitors are still welcome to pay through cash options if they are unable to use the app or card/contactless payments.”

The council is planning to install electric vehicle charging points at six of its car parks, but this has been delayed due to the pandemic.





