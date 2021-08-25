App launched to help visitors avoid overcrowded beaches in north Norfolk

Published: 7:34 PM August 25, 2021

Beach Check UK is a new app which allows visitors to check how busy a beach is before they arrive. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A new app to help visitors avoid overcrowded beaches has been launched in north Norfolk.

Beach Check UK is a new app which allows visitors to check how busy a beach is before they arrive.

The app aims to help those who want to avoid congested beaches and encourage more people to discover quieter nearby alternatives.

It also offers local information on parking, dog-friendly beaches, BBQ areas and more.

The free-of-charge app has just launched in North Norfolk as well as various destinations around the UK.

You may also want to watch:

It works on a traffic light system that uses sophisticated technology and on-the-ground authorised users who assign a colour code to beaches according to the number of visitors, which ensures that social distancing can be maintained.

It can be downloaded from Google Play and the Apple App store and allows users to check individual beaches or see a map showing red (crowded), amber (less congested) and green (uncongested) beaches.

The app will allow staycationers and day-trippers to check the status beaches including West Runton, East Runton, Cromer, Sheringham, Mundesley and Sea Palling.