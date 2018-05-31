Norfolk landlord shortlisted for publican of the year award

Anton Wimmer is the landlord and owner of The Kings Head at Bawburgh. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

A Norfolk pub owner is in the running to be crowned landlord of the year 2020.

Anton Wimmer, who has owned The Kings Head Bawburgh for 35-years, is one of six landlords from across the country to make the final shortlist in The Best Publican Award 2020.

Organised by The Pub Show, an annual celebration of the pub industry, the Best Publican Award seeks to recognise an individual who has made a significant contribution to the industry.

A spokesperson for Mr Wimmer and The Kings Head Bawburgh said: "Anton is excited to attend the awards and celebrate along with the other finalists the joy of being shortlisted - hopefully coming away with the prize after the ceremony. However the pride at being recognised in the final six is already a fantastic feeling for Anton."

The winner of The Best Publican 2020 award will be announced at a ceremony at The Pub Show 2020 in London on February 4.