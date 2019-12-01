The timeless clock collection chiming with visitors from across globe
Down a country lane in deepest South Norfolk there is a hidden time zone. Every hour brings a cacophony of chimes and winding is a never-ending task.
Olde Time Antique Clocks in Wacton attracts collectors and enthusiasts from across the globe, but this hidden treasure is little known to people on its doorstep.
And what started out as a hobby has expanded into four showrooms and two workshops full of every conceivable type of antique clock from a rustic lantern clock made in the 17th century by Thomas Reeve in Harleston to Atmos clocks made by Jaeger-LeCoultre.
Former professional show jumper Paul Nunn said his passion of 'old clocks' goes back to his childhood and his collecting and fascination for antique horology expanded from small beginnings to today's world renowned business that he runs with his partner Tracy Wright.
He said: "Every time I won something show jumping or had a bit of spare money I would blow it in an antique shop on a clock. It's a passion that just grew and grew.
"We started from the house with perhaps just eight or 10 clocks and people used to come and buy the odd thing. When the horses started to take a backseat, we had time to spend more with the clocks."
Many items are lovingly restored by Mr Nunn using crafts people who are experts in everything from woodwork to ceramics.
He said: "I was always fascinated by how things work and taking things apart, so I do love restoring things and returning them to their former glory. We are very lucky in Norfolk and Suffolk because there is a network of very good crafts people."
The business now sells all over the world and also includes antique scientific instruments, like barometers, thodelites, sextants, ship compasses and telescopes, and other clockwork items like music boxes.
"People come from all over the country to see us and we have had people from New Zealand and China," he adds.
Mr Nunn's dream clock would be by renowned maker Thomas Tompion but that they "tend to start at £300,000 upwards into the millions".
And what about all that winding? "When we have an open weekend we get everything going so it takes us literally two whole days," he laughs. "Everyone who comes says it's a cacophony of noise!"
