Anti-Trump protestors to gather for rally as US president begins state visit

01 June, 2019 - 06:00
US president Donald Trump begins his state visit to the UK on Monday - the day protestors against him will gather for a rally in Norwich. Picture: AP

As US president Donald Trump lands in the UK next week people will be gathering in Norwich to protest against his visit.

Protesters against Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017, organised by Norwich Stand Up To Racism, outside the City Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYProtesters against Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017, organised by Norwich Stand Up To Racism, outside the City Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norwich Together Against Trump rally is taking place at City Hall on Monday at 5.30pm - the day Mr Trump is due to begin his three-day state visit to the UK, only the third by a US president.

It is being organised by the Norfolk Unison branch, Stop The War Coalition and Stand Up To Racism.

The coalition is also organising coach transport for campaigners to join an anti-Trump demonstration in London on Tuesday.

A Facebook event page, subtitled "Stop the state visit", said: "Last year, a quarter of a million mobilised to say no to Trump's politics of hate and division. This time, we will take to the streets in even bigger numbers - to fight for migrant and refugee rights, for women's rights, against the corporate elites and for the future of our planet."

During his visit Mr Trump will dine with the Queen at Buckingham Palace, hold talks with prime minister Theresa May at Downing Street and visit Portsmouth for an event marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Protesters gathered outside the Town Hall in King's Lynn against Donald Trump's Muslim ban in 2017. Picture: Ian BurtProtesters gathered outside the Town Hall in King's Lynn against Donald Trump's Muslim ban in 2017. Picture: Ian Burt

The president caused embarrassment to Mrs May ahead of the visit by hinting that he may meet Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson during his trip.

