'Poet's Pots' dating back to 15th century to go under the hammer
- Credit: Sworders
A collection of pottery, some from the 15th century, which used to belong to an esteemed Norfolk-based poet is to go under the hammer.
The pottery is from the collection of poet and literary critic Anthony Thwaite, who lived at Low Tharston, for 45 years. He died, aged 90, last year.
Mr Thwaite, editor of his friend Philip Larkin’s collected poems and letters, exhibited many of the 'Poet's Pots' at the University of East Anglia, where he held an honorary doctorate.
The 29 lots included in the auction sale focus on the 15th to 17th century Dutch and German domestic stonewares.
It includes examples of Bellarmine jugs - narrow-necked wine bottles typically adorned with the face of a bearded man, representing Cardinal Robert Bellarmine.
A lot comprising two typical examples in dark brown and light brown glazes, each missing handles, has an estimate of £200 to £400.
Also among The Poet’s Pots is a slender, bulbous 16th century jug known as a 'Jacobakannen'.
The name, and the form, is thought to reference the 15th century Dutch countess Jacoba of Bavaria and is estimated at £500 to £700.
The auction by Sworders’ Homes and Interiors, will take place on Tuesday, November 1.