‘What do you do when you accidentally put toothpaste in your eye?’ - Anthony Ogogo mistakenly puts toothpaste in his eye following surgery

Anthony Ogogo mistakenly puts toothpaste in his eye following surgery

Anthony Ogogo is doing everything he can to get back in the boxing ring... but his comeback suffered a bizarre setback this week when he squirted toothpaste into his eye.

Anthony Ogogo fractured his eye socket during a defeat to Craig Cunningham in 2016. Picture: PA Anthony Ogogo fractured his eye socket during a defeat to Craig Cunningham in 2016. Picture: PA

The London 2012 Olympic bronze medal winner is battling to save his career after fracturing his eye socket during a defeat to Craig Cunningham in 2016.

He has undergone several operations since to correct the problem and went in for more surgery this week to try and lift his eyelid after it had drooped from a previous operation.

Ogogo had been given some ointment to help the healing from his latest op but instead of using the prescribed cream, inadvertently squirted toothpaste in his eye.

Ogogo explained his predicament on Twitter.

“I’m having the ******* worst day. Operation this morning, get home, went to put the cream on my eye and put ******* special fluoride toothpaste in my eye rather than the cream... the pain, I thought this is bad.

“The first time I did it, I thought, this is pretty nasty, this stings, this ******* stings. If this doesn’t mess up the surgery this is going to be a really, really funny story, but at the minute all I care about is my eye stinging.

“I can’t put water in my eye to wash it, they said no water under any circumstance, pretty sure they’d rather I get water in my eye than ******* toothpaste.

“I put this toothpaste in my eye that was somehow in my hospital bag I took in, god knows why. Peppermint taste, pepper mint ******* taste! Peppermint stinging in my eye!”

He continued: “I put it in rather than this eye ointment. The pain is beginning to subside and this will be a really funny story in the future but right now I can’t see the funny side of it. I’m laughing but either I laugh or start throwing things around and smashing the place in.

“Oh my God! I don’t know what I’m going to do, I’m trying to call the hospital but the number is engaged. What do you do when you accidentally put toothpaste in your eye rather than ointment?

“It’s not stinging as much now, I still can’t get through to the hospital. This was operated on this morning, oh my God! Sting, sting, sting. Obviously my left eye is sore, I had no clue that I had a baby toothpaste in my hospital bag, what that was doing in there I will never know.

“I brought it from my last operation back in November. I’ve pulled it out, squeezed it in my eye, it stung, squeezed a bit more in. What the ****, what a bad day. Who puts toothpaste in their freshly operated on eye?

“This just sums up my life, my career and this whole eye journey. The stinging has pretty much gone now which is good, I can smile about it.

“I can’t imagine Colgate doing anything to affect any wound, hopefully it won’t. I can’t get through to the hospital, rang them 12 times, they’re engaged.

“I’m relatively intelligent, I am, I’m not thick. Believe it or not I’m relatively intelligent but oh my God, who’d have thought eh?”

Ogogo was technically registered blind following his bout with Cunningham in 2016 and has undergone surgery both in the UK and US to try and correct the problem.

He still hopes to fight again professionally and hopes to resume sparring depsite this latest setback.