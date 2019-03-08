Anthony Ogogo is All Elite: Former boxer to fly stateside to chase pro wrestling dream

Former boxer Anthony Ogogo has signed for All Elite Wrestling in America. Picture: Nick Butcher/Rob Butler Nick Butcher/Rob Butler

When Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo hung up his gloves for the final time in March, he originally felt his whole world was falling apart.

Anthony Ogogo has signed with All Elite Wrestling in America. Picture: Nick Butcher Anthony Ogogo has signed with All Elite Wrestling in America. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ever since he was 12 years old his dream was to become a world champion boxer, however an eye injury had cruelly taken this away from him for good - despite three years of trying to keep it alive.

Now though, the Lowestoft fighter is set to fly to the United States and chase another dream - to become a world champion in professional wrestling.

Having made appearances with Norwich-based World Association of Wrestling, the 30-year-old has now secured a lucrative start to his career, signing with major American newcomers All Elite Wrestling.

Mr Ogogo is set to go Stateside as soon as visa arrangements are in place, where he rub shoulders with household names of the wrestling world like Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega.

Anthony Ogogo in action at Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft. Picture: Rob Butler WAW Anthony Ogogo in action at Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft. Picture: Rob Butler WAW

He said: "For a long time after my injury I was devastated - since I was 12 my dream was always to be a champion boxer; it was all I cared about but in the end it was taken away from me.

"However, I'm still a young man and I've come to learn that when you have setbacks in life, the answer is never to sulk.

"When one door shuts it does not mean every road is closed. I tried for three years to force the boxing door back open but it wouldn't budge - so now I'm doing everything to open this new one.

Anthony Ogogo testing out his wrestling skills. Picture: Anthony Ogogo Anthony Ogogo testing out his wrestling skills. Picture: Anthony Ogogo

"Most people in life don't even get to chase one of their dreams - I'm one of the very, very few who is going to be able to chase two."

Mr Ogogo's new move came about through a friendship with former wrestler 'Diamond' Dallas Page, who he became close with through the grappler's yoga company and encouraged him to pursue his new career.

He added: "Doing this is a giant leap of faith for me and AEW has taken a giant leap of faith signing me. It may take a long time for me the learn it, but I'm going to give it my all.

"I'm not just going to be in this for a pay cheque or something to do. When I was boxing my dream was to become a world champion and that will not change when I'm doing this.

"I want to be AEW World Champion."