Former carpenter died from industrial disease

An 84-year-old man died from an industrial disease, a coroner has concluded.

Anthony Nuccoll of Sutton Road, Walpole Cross Keys, died on January 31, an inquest heard.

A post mortem revealed the cause of death as broncho pneumonia, pulmonary hypertension, congenitive cardiac failure, asbestosis, aortic stenosis, diabetes mellitus and chronic renal disease.

In a statement read out in court, made while he was till alive, Mr Nuccoll said he left school at the age of 15 in 1950, to work as a carpenter.

He said he was employed cutting sheets of asbestos with a power saw, whilst working on post-war prefabricated housing. he said his face and clothing would become covered in dust.

Mr Nuccol said in later jobs, he would cut sheets of asbestos with a hand saw. He said he was not given a mask or overalls.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake concluded he died from an industrial disease, asbestosis.