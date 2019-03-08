Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Former carpenter died from industrial disease

PUBLISHED: 16:03 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 23 April 2019

Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake Picture: Simon Finlay

Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake Picture: Simon Finlay

Archant Norfolk

An 84-year-old man died from an industrial disease, a coroner has concluded.

Anthony Nuccoll of Sutton Road, Walpole Cross Keys, died on January 31, an inquest heard.

A post mortem revealed the cause of death as broncho pneumonia, pulmonary hypertension, congenitive cardiac failure, asbestosis, aortic stenosis, diabetes mellitus and chronic renal disease.

In a statement read out in court, made while he was till alive, Mr Nuccoll said he left school at the age of 15 in 1950, to work as a carpenter.

He said he was employed cutting sheets of asbestos with a power saw, whilst working on post-war prefabricated housing. he said his face and clothing would become covered in dust.

Mr Nuccol said in later jobs, he would cut sheets of asbestos with a hand saw. He said he was not given a mask or overalls.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake concluded he died from an industrial disease, asbestosis.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Revealed: How Norwich’s NDR has increased or decreased traffic on other roads

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Two motorcyclists killed in crashes in Norfolk over Easter weekend

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture Google.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Customers paid millions of pounds for holiday lodges which were never built

The Dream Lodge Group was sold in February for £12m after bringing in administrators. Photo: Gregg Brown

‘His great character will be missed’ - Tributes paid to motorcyclist after mid-Norfolk crash

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

4.5 acres of new warehouse space proposed for outskirts of Norwich

An aerial shot showing where (boxed in green) the 17 new units will be built in Norwich. Picture: Chancerygate

Road closures in place as popular parade celebrates Saint George

A scene from last year's St George’s Day Parade in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Lighthouse volunteer celebrates appearing in national ‘photo of the day’ features

Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse volunteer Stephen Burke on the 96 step stone staircase featuring a Trinity House flag at Happisburgh Lighthouse in Norfolk, ahead of their first open day of the year. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists