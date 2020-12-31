Police worried for welfare of missing man in 30s

Published: 10:21 AM December 31, 2020

Anthony Hibble, 32, has gone missing from Thetford. He was last seen on Nessa Close - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a man in his 30s who has gone missing.

Anthony Hibble, from Thetford, was last seen on Nessa Close at around 4.40pm on Wednesday (December 30) afternoon.

The 32-year-old is described as white, with ginger hair and a beard.

He is believed to have been wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a jacket with dark and black stripes, bright red trainers, and a grey beanie hat.

It is also expected that he may have been driving a Mercedes CLS, with the registration OE57 ODH.

Officers worried for Mr Hibble's welfare are appealing for the public's help and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

Anyone with relevant information should contact Norfolk police on 101, quoting incident number 416 of December 30.