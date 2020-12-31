Police worried for welfare of missing man in 30s
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a man in his 30s who has gone missing.
Anthony Hibble, from Thetford, was last seen on Nessa Close at around 4.40pm on Wednesday (December 30) afternoon.
The 32-year-old is described as white, with ginger hair and a beard.
He is believed to have been wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a jacket with dark and black stripes, bright red trainers, and a grey beanie hat.
It is also expected that he may have been driving a Mercedes CLS, with the registration OE57 ODH.
Officers worried for Mr Hibble's welfare are appealing for the public's help and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.
Anyone with relevant information should contact Norfolk police on 101, quoting incident number 416 of December 30.
Most Read
- 1 Former Norwich teacher who taught for four decades dies aged 68
- 2 'Inadequate' school joins academy trust
- 3 Two-month-old baby among more than 400 'pauper's funerals' in Norfolk
- 4 Norfolk stays in Tier 4 as restrictions expanded to other counties
- 5 Eagles seen in Norfolk skies as success of reintroduction project is hailed
- 6 'Angry and upset' - Care worker urges people to stay away from coast
- 7 Covid vaccinations get under way at Norfolk hospital
- 8 Jailed in December: murderers, arsonists and thieves
- 9 Another national coronavirus lockdown 'inevitable' warns UEA expert
- 10 N&N could help as Covid cases trigger 'major incident' in Essex