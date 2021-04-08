'Thor would approve' - 33m iron sculpture gets green light for Norwich stay
- Credit: SCVA
An iron sculpture designed by a world-renowned artist has been heralded as "a great accolade for Norwich" ahead of its arrival at the Sainsbury's Centre for Visual Arts.
Despite its name suggesting otherwise, The Goodwood Steps is a 33m wide iron sculpture designed by internationally acclaimed sculptor Sir Anthony Caro.
Previously displayed in a sculpture park in West Sussex, it will soon have a temporary home in the grounds of the University of East Anglia, overlooking the Broad close to the Sainsbury's Centre.
Some concern had been raised over whether its proposed position was appropriate, but on Thursday Norwich City Council's planning committee gave near-unanimous support for its proposed siting.
Just one member, Green Party councillor Paul Neale, voted against the artwork, with other councillors speaking highly of the prospect of Norwich hosting the sculpture.
You may also want to watch:
Echoing the worries of the Yare Valley Society, Mr Neil said: "Putting it right in the middle of the beautiful panoramic view across the natural area of the Yare Valley, I think, is totally the wrong place."
But Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat councillor for the Eaton ward, said: "While I respect the worries of the Yare Valley, it is a temporary structure and this gives people the chance to assess it.
Most Read
- 1 Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition
- 2 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
- 3 Tributes paid to popular Avenue Middle School head who taught thousands of Norwich children
- 4 Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme
- 5 Robert Fleck among those to pay tribute to Norwich man with 'heart of gold'
- 6 Man fined for not wearing face mask in BP Garage
- 7 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
- 8 Photographer's breathtaking image of Norfolk coast scoops top prize
- 9 Abandoned donkeys rescued near A47 dual carriageway
- 10 Prison officer 'traumatised' after man throws toilet bucket over her
"This is a great accolade for Norwich, to have this internationally-renowned sculptor's work on the sculpture park. I think it's very, very welcome."
Labour councillor Jane Sarmezey added: "I am a huge fan of using outdoor spaces in this way and I think it really helps to put Norwich on the map.
"Let's put it in, let's see how it goes, and if pigeons nestle there I am sure plans are there to keep it maintained."
And paying tribute to the SCVA's history as a filming location for the Avengers film, fellow Labour councillor Mike Sands added: "I am certain Thor the other Avengers would approve seeing as their headquarters are so nearby."
The sculpture is planned to be in place on the campus for three years, though the committee granted permission for a five-year stint to allow for preparations for its arrival to be made.