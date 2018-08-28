Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Ex-special forces soldier Ant Middleton visits Norwich City FC

PUBLISHED: 21:37 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:37 29 January 2019

Former special forces soldier and television presenter Ant Middleton visited Norwich City FC to give an inspirational talk to players and staff. Photo: Norwich City FC

Former special forces soldier and television presenter Ant Middleton visited Norwich City FC to give an inspirational talk to players and staff. Photo: Norwich City FC

Archant

Former special forces soldier and television presenter Ant Middleton visited Norwich City FC to give an inspirational talk to players and staff.

Mr Middleton, who is best known for his role in the Channel 4 series SAS: Who Dares Wins, spoke at Carrow Road about the importance of teamwork and positivity.

The 38-year-old, who has served in the Special Boat Service and the Royal Marines, said: “I love talking to football clubs because it is about teamwork.

“Teamwork is an integral part of who I am and what I believe in.

“They [staff and players] can to relate to it. You know, they sort of talk to me about teamwork and they say ‘Ant you’re at the most elite level, life or death’, and I’m like listen, ‘you’re at the most elite level with what you do’. It’s not life or death, but it’s win or no win. Every time you go out on that pitch it is an arena.

“Ultimately your main goal is to win. It’s not always going to happen that way, but the positivity behind that will drive you the majority of the way.”

Watch the video to hear what Mr Middleton had to say.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Two Norfolk pubs named as amongst best places to eat in country

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Mother claims man touched himself and followed her and son around Morrisons

Police were contacted after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Ministry of Defence denies sensitive military equipment left at Norfolk barn

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

Yarmouth power station. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists