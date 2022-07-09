Rare pink grasshopper found in Norfolk garage

A Norfolk couple spotted a rare pink grasshopper on their garage in West Raynham - Credit: Antony Read

A Norfolk man was cleaning his car when he spotted a rare insect - a pink grasshopper.

Antony Read, 50, a bathroom and kitchen installer, was in his garage in West Raynham, near Fakenham, when he noticed the critter on the bumper.

He grabbed a snap of it before calling his wife from inside the house.

Samantha Read, 50, a beauty therapist, said: "He's really interested in insects so he took a picture but it was only when he zoomed in that he noticed the colour.

"When he came and got me we couldn't spot it but it had hopped from the car to the wall.

Mrs Read said the grasshopper was no bigger than a thumbnail - Credit: Antony Read

"It was only about the size of a thumbnail.

"We've been in Norfolk six years and he says he's never seen so many different bugs."

While the Meadow Grasshopper species is a common sight in the UK, the vivid pink is caused by a genetic mutation known as erythrism, which affects the production of pigment, according to The Wildlife Trusts.

While pretty, the pink pigment makes the grasshoppers more at risk of being spotted by predators.

Three pink grasshoppers were seen near Dereham last week.