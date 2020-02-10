Search

Anonymous donor gives £500,000 to hospice campaign

PUBLISHED: 16:29 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 10 February 2020

The artist impressions of the proposed Priscilla Bacon Lodge hospice on the edge of Norwich. Chief executive officer of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal, Mark Nicholas, is pictured on the left. Picture: Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal/Sophie Wyllie

The artist impressions of the proposed Priscilla Bacon Lodge hospice on the edge of Norwich. Chief executive officer of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal, Mark Nicholas, is pictured on the left. Picture: Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal/Sophie Wyllie

A brand new state-of-the-art hospice is on track for construction next year after an anonymous donor donated half a million pounds towards it.

The launch of the £12 million Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, John Innes Conference Centre, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe launch of the £12 million Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, John Innes Conference Centre, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

For 40 years the Priscilla Bacon Lodge in Norwich has delivered specialist end-of-life care for the people of Norfolk.

But a growing population has created a level of demand that cannot be met in a building that has become inadequate.

The lodge was originally funded by the people of Norfolk, and as the trust behind it wants to create a 24-bed inpatient hospice, it is once again asking the community to come together to raise the much needed £12.5m.

A fundraising appeal was launched for the Priscilla Bacon hospice in 2019, and a tremendous response from the people of Norfolk and Waveney has resulted in donations exceeding £5 million. But there is still a long way to go.

Senior community nurse Janine Cott, pictured at Priscilla Bacon Lodge. Picture: Hugo Stevenson/PBHSenior community nurse Janine Cott, pictured at Priscilla Bacon Lodge. Picture: Hugo Stevenson/PBH

However Mark Nicholas, chief executive of the fundraising campaign, has thanked an anonymous individual from Waveney whose £500,000 donation has put the campaign close to half-way to its target.

"This is a very generous private donation which will make a huge difference to the appeal," he said. "It also demonstrates that people across Norfolk and Waveney are backing this important campaign to revolutionise the provision of hospice care in the region.

"We are thrilled with this donation and we hope it will inspire others to support the appeal."

According to the trust, the donor, who lives in the Waveney area, was inspired by the vision to transform the buildings and facilities that deliver specialist palliative and end-of-life care for the people of Norfolk and north Suffolk.

Mr Nicholas called 2020 a "critical year" for the campaign, adding the hospice hoped to break ground during 2021 with a view to completing the building by 2022.

"Although this is ambitious, the energy behind the project and the fundraising campaign encourages us all to believe it can be achieved," he said.

The hospice will be built on land next to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and provide education and research into palliative care. It is being funded in part by a network of charity shops which put 93p in every pound towards the appeal.

