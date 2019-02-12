Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Anonymous donor gives £12,000 to homeless charity to buy double decker bus shelter

PUBLISHED: 08:30 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 16 February 2019

Eric Hewson, founder of homeless charity the Harvey Lewis Appeal, holding a Kit Bag, which includes toiletries and a sleeping bag for vulnerable people.

Eric Hewson, founder of homeless charity the Harvey Lewis Appeal, holding a Kit Bag, which includes toiletries and a sleeping bag for vulnerable people.

Archant

An anonymous donor who gave a Norwich charity £12,000 has enabled them to convert a double-decker bus into a homelessness shelter.

Harvey Lewis playing guitar on a Norwich street. His friend, Eric Hewson, has set up a charity in his name and hopes to bring a converted London bus to Norwich as a shelter for homeless people.Harvey Lewis playing guitar on a Norwich street. His friend, Eric Hewson, has set up a charity in his name and hopes to bring a converted London bus to Norwich as a shelter for homeless people.

Eric Hewson, from Hellesdon, has been supporting rough sleepers for the past nine years. On Thursday nights he distributes food donated by local businesses around the city.

He had been fighting to raise £15,000 to turn a bus, currently owned by the Ark Project in London, into a shelter for those in need.

He has now received a donation of £12,000 from a member of the public who said they wished to remain anonymous, making the dream a reality.

Mr Hewson said: “The donation means so much to me and also the community in Norwich who support the homeless as we can now buy the bus and have 10 homeless people off the streets seven nights a week.

“We be more than just a place to stay, offering support to get them in to full time housing and employment.”

Last year, Mr Hewson set up a charity named in honour of his friend, Harvey Lewis Truswell, a photographer and videographer who died in 2017.

A former student of City College Norwich and City Academy Norwich, Mr Truswell had worked with acts such as Rudimental, Major Lazer and Chase and Status.

Mr Hewson said: “Harvey and I always talked about opening a shelter for the homeless and being able to do this in his memory is amazing.”

More than 200 of Mr Truswell’s friends and family members paid tribute to him at Earlham park in April 2017 with a candle lit vigil.

He was found dead on April 27, 2017, at a flat in Normandie Tower, on Rouen Road, Norwich.

At the time his mother, Sara Truswell, said her son “wanted to make a difference” to the world.

For more information or to donate go to www.gofundme.com/the-10-sleeper-homeless-bus-for-norwich

Do you have a Norwich story we should be writing about? Email marc.betts@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

‘I genuinely love Pleasurewood Hills’: New boss buoyant about theme park’s future

The new general manager of Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft, Ricky Lark. Pictures: Mick Howes

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

Sir Alfred Munnings Road, Queen's Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I genuinely love Pleasurewood Hills’: New boss buoyant about theme park’s future

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Drink-driver who led police on 100mph A47 chase is jailed

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Couple injured as knife wielding robbers broke into their home

Two people were injured when armed robbers broke into their home this morning. Picture: Google

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

City chief offers insight into contract talks

Daniel Farke has put contract talks on the back burner Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists