Wartime memories to be shared at evacuees reunion

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 November 2018

Some of the evacuees, committee members and guests at the unveiling of a special information plaque at Lowestoft Station. Pictures: Mick Howes

Wartime memories will be shared and friendships rekindled next month when the Lowestoft Evacuees’ Association stages its annual winter reunion.

The get together takes place at the Stella Maris Hall in Gordon Road from 10.30am to 1.30pm on Saturday, December 1.

In June 1940 more than 3,000 schoolchildren left Lowestoft on five trains on their way to rural Derbyshire – and 78 years on they still have their two major reunions each year in Lowestoft.

All former Second World War school evacuees are invited to attend the Lowestoft Evacuees Committee annual winter gathering with a guest at a contribution of £1 per head.

A spokesman said: There is an opportunity to meet up, renew and make new acquaintances in an informal setting before formal proceedings begin.”

Chairman Brian Baxter will welcome everyone and secretary Chris Brooks will give an update on events, before refreshments and a finger buffet lunch will be served ahead of prize draw.

