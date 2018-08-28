Outstanding achievements of ‘innovative and exceptional’ businesses across Waveney are honoured
PUBLISHED: 11:03 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:09 19 November 2018
Ferini Media
Outstanding individual and group achievements of businesses across Waveney were honoured at a glittering awards ceremony.
An evening of celebration was marked as the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Lowestoft and Waveney 11th anniversary gala business awards were hailed a success.
A total of 14 awards were presented as the sold out awards ceremony was held at Ivy House Country Hotel in Oulton Broad on November 9.
The event saw 190 local business representatives and special guests enjoying a three course meal with entertainment from soul vocalist Doug Brown of Quirk Bespoke Events, before compere Chris Bailey started the ceremony.
Eileen White, of East Anglia Cleaning Services, was given the Lifetime Achievement award recognition, sponsored by Archant, for her success and dedication to her business.
Julian Knights, of Radical Waste Group and B&B Skip Hire, scooped the prestigious Business Person of the Year award.
The evening, which also marked the culmination of the East Suffolk Business Festival, ended with PCE Automation not only scooping the Growing Business Award but they were also recognised as Business of the Year 2018.
PCE Automation managing director James Cook said: “It goes without saying that we are absolutely delighted to have scooped the Growing Business Award.
“To have also won the Business of Year Award is a tremendous honour considering the exceptional quality of our fellow finalists. We are incredibly thankful to the award sponsors and to the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce for a great evening.
“The biggest thanks must go to our terrific team, who make it all possible, with their passion for engineering and achievement of excellence.”
Other awards handed out on the night included Apprentice/Trainee of the Year and Community Pride Award.
Jules Shorrock, chairman of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Lowestoft and Waveney, said: “Our awards allow us to come together to celebrate and recognise the entrepreneurialism and excellence within our county and in particular here in Lowestoft and Waveney.
“Yet again, the businesses who join us in sponsoring our awards see the value in being part of this amazing celebration and this itself helps build local connections and partnerships.”
Reaction
Jules Shorrock, chairman of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Lowestoft and Waveney, said: “It is truly magnificent to see our business awards celebrating its 11th year, with so many businesses showcasing their skills, talent and success.
“We thank all businesses that have taken part and congratulations to everyone and we look forward to a prosperous 2019.”
John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, added: “It is wonderful to celebrate all the innovative and exceptional businesses in Lowestoft and Waveney.
“Often our county is renowned for not shouting about how great we are, but we need to buck that trend, and our awards allow us to do just that.
“They are a great platform to showcase the entrepreneurialism, diversity and sheer energy that courses through the business community in this part of the county and country.
“Every year there are more entries and more difficult decisions for the judges to make and this being our 11th year clearly sees our awards more popular than ever, celebrating all that makes business in Suffolk, and especially in Lowestoft and Waveney, so special and so successful!”
Winners and highly commended finalists
Apprentice/Trainee of the Year Award (sponsored by Waveney MP Peter Aldous)
Winner: Josh Creamer, M&H Plastics
Highly Commended: Jesse Fox, Access Community Trust
Business of the Year Award (sponsored by Waveney District Council)
Winner: PCE Automation
Highly Commended: Radical Waste Group and B&B Skip Hire
Business Person of the Year Award (sponsored by Lowestoft Rising)
Winner: Julian Knights, Radical Waste Group and B&B Skip Hire
Highly Commended: Sara Dudley, Total Balance Wellbeing Centre
Commitment to Skills & Staff Development Award (sponsored by East Coast College)
Winner: Access Community Trust
Highly Commended: East Coast Recovery
Community Pride Award (sponsored by EDF Energy)
Winner: Pakefield Postcard Auction
Highly Commended: The Seagull Theatre
Enterprise in Education Award (sponsored by Pleasurewood Hills Family Theme Park)
Winner: Access Community Trust
Highly Commended: Sir John Leman High School
Excellence in Customer Service Award (1-10) (sponsored by Lowestoft Vision)
Winner: Coastline Carpets
Highly Commended: The Beauty Lounge
Excellence in Customer Service Award (11 +) (sponsored by Waveney Norse)
Winner: ASAP Supplies
Highly Commended: CSSCloud Ltd
Family Business of the Year Award (sponsored by Kier Group)
Winner: Total Balance Wellbeing Centre
Highly Commended: The Beauty Lounge
Growing Business Award (sponsored by Associated British Ports Lowestoft)
Winner: PCE Automation
Highly Commended: Sentinel Leisure Trust
Local Tourism / Hospitality / Leisure Award (sponsored by Roundhouse Ltd)
Winner: Sentinel Leisure Trust
Highly Commended: Suffolk Wildlife Trust
Most Promising New Business Award (sponsored by Lovewell Blake)
Winner: Donnatella’s
Highly Commended: Blush Beauty by Sarah
Recognition of Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Archant)
Recognised: Eileen White, East Anglia Cleaning Services
Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award (sponsored by Ivy House Country Hotel)
Winner: Sarah Morris, Blush Beauty by Sarah
Highly Commended: James Bligh, Bear Credit (Asset Finance)
If you would like to be involved in the business awards next year, then please contact Michelle Gardner, senior events co-ordinator at michelle@suffolkchamber.co.uk