News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Retired landlady died at home after asbestos exposure, inquest hears

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:12 PM July 27, 2021   
Coroner's Court.

The inquest into the death of Annelore Richardson took place on Tuesday, July 27 - Credit: Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a retired landlady who had been exposed to asbestos. 

Annelore Richardson, 94, of Ratcliffe Road, Fakenham, worked in property and helped with her husband's scrap and coal business in the town.

She was born in May 1927 in Germany and passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on June 1.

During the inquest opening on Tuesday, the medical cause of death was stated as being related to asbestos consumption. 

The inquest has been adjourned to September 1 at the Norfolk Coroner's Court. 

You may also want to watch:

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ian Simpson saw US Air Force pilot Grant Thompson's F-15E Strike Eagle with sparks flying out. 

Suffolk Live

Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Flooding incidents after heavy rainfall. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Norfolk Weather

Risk of flooding in parts of region as storms slowly move in

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Antingham Lodge in Norfolk

Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Gallery

Incredible aerial photos show scale of Latitude Festival

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus