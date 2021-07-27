Retired landlady died at home after asbestos exposure, inquest hears

Published: 3:12 PM July 27, 2021

The inquest into the death of Annelore Richardson took place on Tuesday, July 27 - Credit: Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a retired landlady who had been exposed to asbestos.

Annelore Richardson, 94, of Ratcliffe Road, Fakenham, worked in property and helped with her husband's scrap and coal business in the town.

She was born in May 1927 in Germany and passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on June 1.

During the inquest opening on Tuesday, the medical cause of death was stated as being related to asbestos consumption.

The inquest has been adjourned to September 1 at the Norfolk Coroner's Court.