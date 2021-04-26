News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Missing woman's body found in car on coast

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:27 PM April 26, 2021    Updated: 4:34 PM April 26, 2021
Anna Tindale Gorleston

The family of Anna Tindale, 80, has been informed after the body of a woman was found in Gorleston. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The body of a woman has been found in a car on the coast.

Officers from Norfolk Police attended Woodfarm Lane in Gorleston shortly before 11.30am on Monday (April 26) where they discovered a woman inside a car.

Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of 80-year-old Anna Tindale who was reported missing from her home yesterday, have been informed."

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Ms Tindale had last been seen on Saturday (April 24) at 1pm at her home on Western Road.

Neighbours who regularly check on her stopped by on Sunday (April 25) lunchtime to find she wasn't at home and that her car was missing from the driveway.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
  2. 2 WATCH: Footage of fire tearing through bungalow
  3. 3 Norwich's modern store that rose from rubble of The Blitz
  1. 4 Plan to add 200 more houses to 1,196-home development
  2. 5 'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700
  3. 6 Weird Norfolk: The secret tunnel in North Norfolk marked with a cross
  4. 7 Seven crews tackle blaze in derelict building
  5. 8 Photos show damage caused in bungalow blaze
  6. 9 Tributes paid to father-of-three and tireless mental health campaigner
  7. 10 Twenty fire crews called to thatched roof blaze in Suffolk village
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cuckoo Road, Stow Bridge, near King's Lynn Norfolk

Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A red kite has been shot dead and hung from a tree in Cockley Cley

Endangered red kite shot dead and hung from tree

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Cafe Gelato in Norwich welcomed Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack

5 celebrities spotted in Norfolk in 2021

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Luke and Klara Hawes Norfolk

Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon