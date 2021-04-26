Published: 3:27 PM April 26, 2021 Updated: 4:34 PM April 26, 2021

The family of Anna Tindale, 80, has been informed after the body of a woman was found in Gorleston. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The body of a woman has been found in a car on the coast.

Officers from Norfolk Police attended Woodfarm Lane in Gorleston shortly before 11.30am on Monday (April 26) where they discovered a woman inside a car.

Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of 80-year-old Anna Tindale who was reported missing from her home yesterday, have been informed."

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Ms Tindale had last been seen on Saturday (April 24) at 1pm at her home on Western Road.

Neighbours who regularly check on her stopped by on Sunday (April 25) lunchtime to find she wasn't at home and that her car was missing from the driveway.