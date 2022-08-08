Opinion: There's so much to learn from people of all ages

Two of my younger friends have turned 40 this year and it’s been interesting to hear them talk about the big transformation and understanding of the world around them when they speak of the wisdom that only comes with age.

The need to forgive, re-connect and be at peace with one’s own soul is powerful and calming at the same time; and even at the relatively young age of 40 the need for self love and feeling content in your own skin starts to make sense.

I know that I have really enjoyed the last six years of the top side of 40!

When my younger friends start to talk about their experience it does take me back and I understand the transformation they are going through.

For me, turning 40 was the realisation of an experience one has to live through, there was definitely a shift in body and soul that made me appreciate the person I am.

I have never been one for a large group of friends but, as time went by, I have learned to appreciate the few hand-picked friends I have made over the years.

My 40th was a real mix of emotion as I started questioning who I was, having lived in two cultures.

On one side I was still attached to my beloved Zimbabwe, and so living and breathing the British culture became a real struggle during that transition.

I was a mother, a partner, a musician and so many other hats I carried it was all becoming so muddled. I was having to explain the Zimbabwe of my childhood that no longer existed and express my joys and challenges of living within the British culture.

It all got too much and so one day I decided to take a sabbatical from music and look for some of the answers that were going through my mind.

Looking back now I suppose that was what is called a ‘midlife crisis’. It was time to rebel and do those things I had dreamed of earlier in life.

For me it was the excitement of owning a Harley Davidson or Triumph motorbike and, with my lessons booked, I was dreaming of the summer nights when I would get on my bike and take myself for a ride around Norfolk.

As my 40th birthday approached suddenly there was the question of how I thought I could pull this off at my age, and decided that, as a responsible mother of two young children, perhaps this was a fantasy too far.

So I abandoned the idea and chose a safer midlife crisis instead. Due to my passion for shoes I got interested in shoe making and started designing shoes inspired by Africa.

It was an amazing two years. The shoes were made locally in Norwich by Van Dal. It was such a buzz visiting their offices and sharing my idea and them taking it on board; for me was a dream come true.

Unfortunately Van Dal subsequently closed down in Norwich and moved a small part of their production abroad, and thus came the end of my midlife crisis.

It was important that part of my heritage was made here in Norfolk where my talents have been nurtured and inspired to grow.

I loved hearing the history of shoe making in Norfolk and what an important impact so many companies had made internationally until quite recently.

I am glad I had the chance to fulfil that dream and it certainly gave me a different focus as I navigated my 40th. Having now reached 46, each year does seem to bring more wisdom and connection with one’s inner soul.

I am fortunate to have had a good mix of both young and mature friends, particularly because I often find there is much to learn from all different ages.

And personally, I do value wisdom. As for the motorbike, I hear its very straightforward to pass the test for a 125cc model, so I may yet cruise the Norfolk roads on sunny summer evenings.