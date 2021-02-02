Woman's joy after doctor's warning led to weight loss

Published: 3:48 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 5:03 PM February 2, 2021

A Norfolk woman who was left "surprised" when her GP told her she was clinically obese has lost three stone in just ten months.

Ann Dye, who attends the Scarning Slimming World Group, was attending a routine check-up at Orchard Surgery when she was told her BMI was over 30.

The 77-year-old had "always eaten healthily" but her weight had been creeping up steadily over the last 30 years.

Mrs Dye said: "I could manage to lose a pound here and there, but usually that was all.

"I swam at least three times a week and did at least two hours of pilates exercise and although my figure was “stocky” I had not realised how overweight I had become."

Before leaving her doctor's surgery, the nurse gave her a voucher for Slimming World as part of Norfolk County Council's Slimming World referral programme.

"It took a further two months before I plucked up the courage to go," said Mrs Dye.

"Partly because I thought that I ate healthily, and partly because I imagined [wrongly] that I would need to completely change my eating habits."

She began attending weekly meetings with her consultant Jo Rainbow, in September 2019 and adapted her life to the Slimming World regime.

She began buying recipe books and was surprised at how suited the style of food was to what she and her husband already enjoyed.

Now, Mrs Dye has lost nearly three stone and taken her dress size down from a 20 to a 14.

She said: "My BMI is now much lower and I am now lighter than I have been for the past 30 years. My husband has lost some significant weight too which is an extra bonus!

"I have been able to stop blood pressure medication which I also feel is a direct result of the weight loss.

"We are now enjoying a wider and more adventurous range of food and can even fit in the odd glass of wine or ice cream.

"I would like to express my thanks to Orchard Surgery, Norfolk County Council and Slimming World for the new me."