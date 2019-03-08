'Affectionate and faithful' cat needs home after 30 long weeks at rescue centre

Jenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA EAST NORFOLK

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a cat who has been waiting for a home for more than seven months now.

Jenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Jenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Nine-year-old Jenny is described as a "sweet and friendly cat who loves a nice cuddle" by staff who work at the rescue centre.

She came to the branch as her previous owners became too ill to look after her, but she hasn't found a new home yet and has been waiting for 30 weeks so far.

A spokesman for the RSPCA East Norfolk said: "She has been with the branch for so long now and although she is timid-natured has so much love to give.

"She has always been overlooked as she has some minor age related liver problems, however this is easily managed and under control.

Dizzy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Dizzy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

"If you are looking for an affectionate faithful friend then Jenny is the perfect addition."

Staff also said Jenny loves to look out of the window to see what's going on.

She would be happiest in a quiet indoor home with adults.

If you think you could give Jenny the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

Ella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Ella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There are many other animals who also need a home this week.

Dizzy and Ella are two female cats aged around four and six years old respectively.

They are both described as friendly and affectionate cats, but staff say they are easily scared so a calm adult home would suit them best.

Shelley came into the RSPCA's care as a stray and staff have been unable to locate her owner so she is now ready for a new home.

Shelley needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Shelley needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

She is also described as a friendly cat and would fit well into most homes.

Smilie and Pearlie are a pair of cats (one male and one female) who could be rehomed as a pair or separately.

Staff say they have had a very unsettled past so they now need a forever home where they can have some stability.

Smilie and Pearlie need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Smilie and Pearlie need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Wendy is described as a friendly affectionate cat who would make someone a lovely companion.

She is thought to be around five years old.

Paula and her four siblings are nine to 10 weeks old and ready for homes now.

They will need homes where they will have access to outside once they are old enough.

Wendy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Wendy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Jenkins is a 14-year-old beagle crossbreed.

He is described as a very timid dog but staff say he does learn to trust new people very quickly.

He is also described as good with other dogs and cats, and he walks well.

Jenkins does have some health problems but the RSPCA hope someone will give him a chance.

Paula needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Paula needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

Jenkins needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Jenkins needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk