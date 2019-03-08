Stray cat who struggled outside in the cold for months in need of loving home

The RSPCA East Norfolk are trying to find a home for Patch. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome a cat who lived on the streets fending for himself.

Patch, who is thought to be around 12 years old, came to the RSPCA as a stray and was suffering from painful ulcers in his mouth.

He was found to be microchipped but the details were out of date, and after advertising the charity found his elderly owner had gone into hospital with no record after that.

After receiving treatment from the RSPCA Patch is feeling much better, but he needs a home of his own.

RSPCA staff member Faye Howard said: “Patch is always purring and loves to be around people.

“He deserves a nice home where he will be looked after and loved after a hard few months out in the cold struggling.”

Patch has Feline Immunodeficiency Virus so would need to be rehomed as an indoor cat, which the RSPCA said would suit him well as he is happiest indoors.

If you think you could give Patch the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals also in need of loving homes this week.

Guinea pigs Voldemort and Malfoy are 10 month old brothers who are looking to be rehomed together.

Lacey is a nervous cat looking for an indoor home with an experienced owner. She can become very anxious at times so needs a quiet home and some extra time and patience for her to settle in.

Belle is four years old and described as a friendly cat who likes to be around people. She would fit well into a family home.

Midnight is described as a friendly but independent cat, she likes her own space but staff at the cattery say she will happily come to you for a fuss. She would be happiest in an adult home as the only cat.

Athena is 11 years old, she is also looking for an adult home where she will be the only cat. She could happily live with dogs.

Norman and his friend Norma previously lived on a farm so they are currently quite nervous around people. They are around a year old and get along well with other cats.

Brexit is a young friendly male cat, he is very confident and sociable around people.

George is a young male thought to be aged around three years old. He is described as timid natured so would be happiest in an adult home.

Valentino is still looking for somebody to love. He is in need of a large spacious home with a neutered female rabbit to keep him company.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

