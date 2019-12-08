Search

Kitten is last of the litter left with no home

08 December, 2019 - 10:00
Brewster needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Brewster needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to find a home for a kitten who is the last of his litter to be chosen.

Dizzy Madeira needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkDizzy Madeira needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Staff at the charity describe Brewster, whose siblings have all be rehomed now, as "a sweet little boy who would benefit from being rehomed with another kitten."

If you think you could give him the loving home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

December has already been really busy for the charity with lots of animals coming into their care and lots more being added to the waiting list so they hope to find good homes for some of the animals who are now ready.

Dizzy Madeira has done well since she has been with the RSPCA.

Elfie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkElfie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Staff at the rescue centre say she's turned from a terrified little cat into a friendly one who's now always happy for some fuss and attention. She has now been waiting for a home for 11 long weeks.

Elfie is a friendly female cat around five years old. She is semi-longhaired.

Sadly Starlie, Darlie and Harlie's reservation fell through so they are back looking for a new home. They are friendly affectionate kittens who are closely bonded so the RSPCA would love to rehome them together.

Jessie is a young adult cat who has been used to living with lots of other cats. She has a sweet, gentle nature and would make a lovely companion for someone.

Starlie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkStarlie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Mandy is only young herself but came to the charity with four kittens. She is thought to be less than a year old and would settle well into a family home.

Tootsy has had a bad start to his life but now all that has changed for him. He is very friendly and gets on well with other cats.

Wanda is another young mum who came to the RSPCA with kittens, but she has been spayed and can now relax and enjoy her life. She is confident and friendly.

Humbug, Big Sooty and Romeo have lived together along with four other cats in their previous home. They have very different personalities- Humbug wants all the attention all the time whereas shy Romeo takes some time to get used to new people. They can be rehomed separately or together.

Jessie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkJessie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or visit the branch.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

Mandy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMandy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Tootsy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkTootsy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Wanda needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkWanda needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA poster for neutering event. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkRSPCA poster for neutering event. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

