Neglected kitten nursed back to health at rescue centre needs home

PUBLISHED: 14:30 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 12 June 2019

Kolo (right) needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome a cute kitten who was neglected by his previous owner.

Kolo the kitten came to the RSPCA via an inspector along with a number of other cats and kittens.

They had all been neglected and had become unwell, but now Kolo is fit and healthy and full of energy.

He will be ready for a new home in two weeks time.

If you think you could give Kolo the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are plenty of other animals also seeking homes this week.

Jenny will make a perfect addition to someone's family.

She is described by RSPCA staff as "the most sweet-natured cat who deserves to be settled in a new home soon".

She is eight years old and would be happiest in an adult home or with older children.

Eccles appears to have been a stray for some time and he will be looking for a new home from next week if his owners aren't found.

He is described as a super friendly cat and is around two or three years old.

Jenkins is a 14-year-old beagle crossbreed. He will be looking for an adult only home with an experienced owner. RSPCA staff say he is very timid and will need time to settle into his new home.

Bren is a timid-natured male cat who has been used to living outside for the last few years and now time for him to find a family of his own.

He would be happiest in an adult home and could live with other cats.

Miso is described as a friendly male cat who arrived in the care of the RSPCA as a stray.

His injuries have been treated and he is ready to find a new home where he will get the love and care he deserves.

Sub and Symphony have been at the cattery for nine weeks now and have seen lots of others come and go.

They are 10-years-old and get along well with other cats - hopefully this will be their lucky week.

Tinkie and Winkie are bonded male guinea pigs who need a home together. RSPCA staff say "they are only little but have huge personalities."

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

