Wroxham couple create guide for rugby fans heading to Japan

PUBLISHED: 10:59 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 19 May 2019

Translators Angus Turvill and his wife Etsuko Okahisa created the guide to ensure travelling supporters get the most out of their visit. Photo: Angus Turvill

Translators Angus Turvill and his wife Etsuko Okahisa created the guide to ensure travelling supporters get the most out of their visit. Photo: Angus Turvill

Wroxham might not be the first place you think of when it comes to getting advice on visiting Japan.

But a couple from the Norfolk village are sharing their deep knowledge of the country in a guide for Rugby fans visiting for the world cup this year.

Translators Angus Turvill and his wife Etsuko Okahisa, who also works as a teacher, created the guide to ensure travelling supporters get the most out of their visit.

The 160-page book, titled 'Gamba're The Japanese Way of the Rugby Fan', features everything from language tips to places to visit - all in a humorous style.

Rugby fan Mr Turvill said: "With this wonderful event coming up where lots of people who probably haven't had much exposure to Japan will be going for the first time, we thought wouldn't it be great to have a guide specifically for them so they can make the most out of their trip."

The guide includes various Japanese phrases for rugby fans, including how to question the judgement of the referee, cheer on a team and forecast a result.

It also aims to teach people about Japanese etiquette in order to "avoid a diplomatic incident", the book's website says.

Mr Turvill said: "We also have included an illustrated A to Z of Japanese food, the type of drinks and the key drinking expressions like 'cheers' and 'down in one'.

"It is a fascinating country with a lot variety.

"You have ultra modern cities like Tokyo mixed with very old-fashioned lifestyles in the countryside.

"I think British rugby fans will be very popular in Japan and I think it will be a great occasion."

The 2019 Rugby World Cup takes place from September 20 to November 2 and will be the first time it is held in Asia.

Mr Turvill's tips for travellers include:

- Buy a Japanese Rail pass - they are good value and give you flexibility as to where to stay

- Carry cash - cards are not used as often in Japan

- Think about your shoes and socks - you will have to take your shoes off in some places, so wear respectable socks

- Try to use some Japanese words - locals will respond very well to it

- Get some practice in with chopsticks before you leave, it will come in handy.

