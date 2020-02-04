Search

Advanced search

'Delays likely' warning ahead of works

PUBLISHED: 15:56 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 04 February 2020

Anglian Water will be carrying out two sets of works on the B1532 London Road South in Kirkley, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Anglian Water will be carrying out two sets of works on the B1532 London Road South in Kirkley, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as two sets of work is carried out on a busy stretch of road.

Anglian Water will be carrying out separate works on the B1532 London Road South between Wednesday, February 5 and Friday, February 7.

Traffic control give and take boards will be in use at the scene of the work between 364 to 406a London Road South.

You may also want to watch:

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as this work takes place.

It states that work to access "public sewer manholes" will be carried out alongside associated works.

Sinmilar works will also be carried out on the B1532 London Road South at the junction of Grosvenor Road between Wednesday, February 5 and Friday, February 7. With "delays likely," traffic control give and take boards will be in operation as work to access "public sewer manholes" is carried out alongside associated works.

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Distressed’ 79-year-old faced paying £100 after parking for five minutes

Gavin Thorne was fined £100 for stopping for 12 minutes in an Attleborough car park. Picture: Gavin Thorne

Family evicted after sex attacker fled to Spain

Peter Futter. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Man who died after Mercedes crashed into tree is named

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Underperforming’ town shop to close

Staff working in McColl’s, Aylsham were told of the news on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

School shut after heating system fails

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brand House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

‘Underperforming’ town shop to close

Staff working in McColl’s, Aylsham were told of the news on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Cash-strapped hospital punished for not hitting targets

The NNUH's deficit is increasing every month. Image: Archant/Infogram

Undercover police pose as cyclists to catch danger drivers

A mat to demonstrate a safe passing distance as Operation Close Pass, focusing on safety of cyclists, is launched in Norwich Photo: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24