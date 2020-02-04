'Delays likely' warning ahead of works

Anglian Water will be carrying out two sets of works on the B1532 London Road South in Kirkley, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as two sets of work is carried out on a busy stretch of road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anglian Water will be carrying out separate works on the B1532 London Road South between Wednesday, February 5 and Friday, February 7.

Traffic control give and take boards will be in use at the scene of the work between 364 to 406a London Road South.

You may also want to watch:

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as this work takes place.

It states that work to access "public sewer manholes" will be carried out alongside associated works.

Sinmilar works will also be carried out on the B1532 London Road South at the junction of Grosvenor Road between Wednesday, February 5 and Friday, February 7. With "delays likely," traffic control give and take boards will be in operation as work to access "public sewer manholes" is carried out alongside associated works.

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via our Live Traffic Map.