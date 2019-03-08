Video

Anglian Water van gets stuck in deep flood water

A Anglian Water van was left stuck in high water after widespread flooding in Norfolk yesterday.Picture: Martyn Wilkinson Archant

An Anglian Water van was left stuck in high water after widespread flooding in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The van which bares to slogan "love every drop" was seen stuck under the Hoveton Railway underpass at 4.30pm on Sunday.

The van, with water up to the wheel arches, was later recovered but the road is still closed.

Anglian Water has been contacted for more information.

MORE: Man rescued from his car after it became submerged in water

It came after the wettest day of 2019, with east Norfolk seeing up to 2.6 inches of rain in 24 hours.

There are still flood warnings in place with the areas most at risk being Thoroughfare, Chediston Street, Saxons Way and School Lane in Halesworth, as well as the A144 and railway line at Halesworth.

Flood alerts are in place at Spixworth and Hunworth, with people warned to take extra care on riverside footpaths as there is a possibility of minor flooding on low lying land, roads and riverside areas.

- Keep up to date with the latest traffic news with our live traffic map.