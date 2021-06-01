Anglian Water seeks 'long-term options' to fix persistent low pressure
Engineers are working to fix an issue which persistently affects the water supply to some homes in west Norfolk.
Some people living in Docking and the surrounding villages, near King's Lynn, regularly see lower water pressure in their homes at peak times.
It means running a bath, having a shower or putting the kettle on can be difficult at times for those affected.
Anglian Water said it was "aware of the issue" and it was "currently investigating long-term options to improve" the supply to homes in the area.
"We'll get your supply back to normal as soon as we can and we appreciate your patience at this time," a notice from the utility firm said.
It added it would provide an update on the issue on Wednesday, June 2, and said that anyone with no water at all should get in touch as "we are not expecting anyone to be off water completely".
