Anglian Water reveal 53 Norwich roads where homes will be affected by works

PUBLISHED: 16:04 22 December 2018

An Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.

An Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.

Archant

Anglian Water have will be flushing the water mains of 53 roads in Norwich this January, affecting homes in the area.

The essential planned work will make sure that the water company can maintain water quality.

Anglian Water have warned house owners that their water may become discoloured or cloudy, the supply may be interrupted for short periods of time and low water pressure may be experienced.

In a letter to homeowners, Anglian Water said: “Once we’ve finished flushing, you may still experience discoloured or cloudy water.

“Don’t be alarmed, just run your kitchen cold-water tap until the water runs clear.”

The work will take place between January 7 - 9, between the hours of 10pm - 6am.

Affected streets include: Angel Road, Aylsham Road, Boot Binders Road, Clickers Road, Collins Court, Drayton Road, Eade Road, Edmund Bacon Court, Finishers Road, Lime Kiln Mews, Millcroft, Millers Lane, Patteson Road, Pelham Road, Philadelphia Lane, Ropemakers Row, Rosebery Road, Headway House, Stone Road, Suffield Court, Sun Lane, Waterloo Park Avenue, Waterloo Park Close, Alma Terrace, Bakers Road, Buxton Road, Green Hills Road, Heath Road, Jolly Gardeners Court, Magpie Road, St Augustines Street, St Martins At Oak Wall Lane, St Martins Close, St Martins Road, St Marys Road, Starling Road, Sussex Street, The Watering, Waterloo Road, Wingfield Road, Blyth Road, Chamberlin Close, Chamberlin Road, Clare Close, Dankin Road, Duff Road, Long Row, Magdalen Road, Nicholas Court, St Clements Hill, Temple Road, Traverse Street and Wild Road.

For more information visit www.anglianwater.co.uk

