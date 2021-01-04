Residents near Norwich without water after burst main
- Credit: Anglian Water
Some residents living in a town on the outskirts of Norwich woke up to little or no water pressure in their homes this morning after a main burst in the area.
The water main burst in the early hours of Monday, January 4, interrupting the supply to homes New Costessey and the surrounding areas.
Anglian Water said its engineers were working hard to resolve the issue and restore water pressure to normal levels as quickly as possible, and thanked residents for their patience.
A statement said: "We're really sorry but some customers in New Costessey and the surrounding areas may have very low water pressure or no water at all.
"We're working to repair a burst main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.
You may also want to watch:
"Our engineers are classed as key workers and are continuing to do their jobs to find and fix problems like this and get things back to normal. Please don't worry, they're following the latest government guidance and social distancing to keep you and themselves safe. They will only contact you face to face in an emergency."
The utility firm also said that water may look cloudy or discoloured once supply was restored, but that this should clear after running taps for a few minutes.
Most Read
- 1 Scores of Norfolk schools will not reopen today
- 2 Norfolk Covid case rate tops 350 per 100,000
- 3 Calls for lockdown as 81% of cases at N&N found to be new variant
- 4 Former bank on sale for £1.1million with vault turned into sauna
- 5 The Norfolk primary schools which will not reopen on January 4
- 6 Latest figures show where Covid has been rising and falling in Norfolk
- 7 Firefighters tackle blaze at house
- 8 'Immensely difficult' - MPs on primary schools reopening as Covid cases rise
- 9 Could region be hit by return of Beast from the East?
- 10 Gun-dealing brothers among criminals jailed by regional crime group in 2020
Anglian Water said it expected to have repaired the burst main by around midday today.