Residents near Norwich without water after burst main

Published: 7:30 AM January 4, 2021

Some residents in New Costessey and the surrounding areas may have no water after a main burst in the area. - Credit: Anglian Water

Some residents living in a town on the outskirts of Norwich woke up to little or no water pressure in their homes this morning after a main burst in the area.

The water main burst in the early hours of Monday, January 4, interrupting the supply to homes New Costessey and the surrounding areas.

Anglian Water said its engineers were working hard to resolve the issue and restore water pressure to normal levels as quickly as possible, and thanked residents for their patience.

A statement said: "We're really sorry but some customers in New Costessey and the surrounding areas may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We're working to repair a burst main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.

"Our engineers are classed as key workers and are continuing to do their jobs to find and fix problems like this and get things back to normal. Please don't worry, they're following the latest government guidance and social distancing to keep you and themselves safe. They will only contact you face to face in an emergency."

The utility firm also said that water may look cloudy or discoloured once supply was restored, but that this should clear after running taps for a few minutes.

Anglian Water said it expected to have repaired the burst main by around midday today.