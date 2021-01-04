News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Residents near Norwich without water after burst main

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:30 AM January 4, 2021   
Some residents in New Costessey and the surrounding areas may have no water after a main burst in the area.

Some residents in New Costessey and the surrounding areas may have no water after a main burst in the area. - Credit: Anglian Water

Some residents living in a town on the outskirts of Norwich woke up to little or no water pressure in their homes this morning after a main burst in the area.

The water main burst in the early hours of Monday, January 4, interrupting the supply to homes New Costessey and the surrounding areas.

Anglian Water said its engineers were working hard to resolve the issue and restore water pressure to normal levels as quickly as possible, and thanked residents for their patience.

A statement said: "We're really sorry but some customers in New Costessey and the surrounding areas may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We're working to repair a burst main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.

You may also want to watch:

"Our engineers are classed as key workers and are continuing to do their jobs to find and fix problems like this and get things back to normal. Please don't worry, they're following the latest government guidance and social distancing to keep you and themselves safe. They will only contact you face to face in an emergency."

The utility firm also said that water may look cloudy or discoloured once supply was restored, but that this should clear after running taps for a few minutes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Scores of Norfolk schools will not reopen today
  2. 2 Norfolk Covid case rate tops 350 per 100,000
  3. 3 Calls for lockdown as 81% of cases at N&N found to be new variant
  1. 4 Former bank on sale for £1.1million with vault turned into sauna
  2. 5 The Norfolk primary schools which will not reopen on January 4
  3. 6 Latest figures show where Covid has been rising and falling in Norfolk
  4. 7 Firefighters tackle blaze at house
  5. 8 'Immensely difficult' - MPs on primary schools reopening as Covid cases rise
  6. 9 Could region be hit by return of Beast from the East?
  7. 10 Gun-dealing brothers among criminals jailed by regional crime group in 2020

Anglian Water said it expected to have repaired the burst main by around midday today.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Man in 40s among 18 deaths of patients with Covid in last week

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Woman who died after becoming trapped under boat named

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

More than 20 people fined after NYE rave

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Education

'A huge worry' - Norfolk primary schools ask for clarity before reopening

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus