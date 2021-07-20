News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Homes across several villages left without running water in 26C heat

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:26 PM July 20, 2021   
Some homes across several villages in north Norfolk have been left with little or no water due to a problem on the network.

Anglian Water confirmed the loss of supply late on Tuesday morning.

The utility firm was made aware of the problem shortly after 11am.

It is primarily affecting homes in Wells, Holkham, Wighton and Egmere, though not everyone living in these areas will be affected.

Some people may have low water pressure, while other may find they have no running water at all.

Anglian Water is investigating the cause of the supply issue.

It comes on a day when temperatures in the area stand at around 26C, after a similar heat over the weekend.

