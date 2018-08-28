Search

Advanced search

Residents without water and others experiencing leaks as water company investigate

PUBLISHED: 11:16 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:26 19 November 2018

Members of Anglian Water's intensive leakage investigation team. Picture: Anglian Water

Members of Anglian Water's intensive leakage investigation team. Picture: Anglian Water

Anglian Water

A number of homes in Wymondham are without water and others experiencing leaks as Anglian Water investigate the cause.

A map on the Anglian Water website showing the affected area. Photo: Anglian WaterA map on the Anglian Water website showing the affected area. Photo: Anglian Water

Residents in the Harts Farm Road area reported the issue to Anglian Water around 8am this morning and were told ground teams had been dispatched to investigate.

Nine leaks have been reported to Anglian Water since 7am this morning and the company said they believe the incidents are connected to the lack of water in other parts of the town.

Anglian Water said: “We’re aware of reports of a loss of supply in the area and are working hard to identify the cause so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.”

The water company are asking anyone whose water is off completely to report it to their team.

Is your water off? Email bethany.wales@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Oops! Chemical alert caused by running club scattering flour in town centre

Members of the Bicester and Norfolk Hash House Harriers with one of their flour markers which was cordoned off Picture: Chris Bishop

Boat sinks after catching fire in the Broads

Firefighters and the Coastguard tackled a boat fire in Barton Turf. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Updated Driver suffers serious injuries in collision with digger

The crash happened near to the Walnut Tree Pub in Worlington Picture: GOOGLE

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Witness appeal following fatal crash in Brooke

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell

Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

Do you know this wanted man? Police appeal for help

Paul Sayer. Photo: Norfolk police

‘Dangerous’ illegal advertising trailers removed by council

Illegal advertising is being targeted by South Norfolk Council. PHOTO: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast