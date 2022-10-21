Anglian Water sees significant drop in customer complaints

Work under way on one of the northern sections of the new pipeline - Credit: Tim George

Complaints about Anglian Water have fallen by almost a third and the company has a "better than average" record when it comes to dealing with them, according to a consumer watchdog.

The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) says the firm received 17 complaints for every 10,000 connections in 2020/21.

Its latest annual report says the figure represented a 29pc fall on the previous year, when there were 24 complaints per 10,000, while Anglian Water's complaints handling procedures were better than average.

A spokesman said: “We provide water and waste water services to the largest geographic area of the UK, serving almost seven million customers.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We know we must keep improving and investing in providing the best service possible, so it's great to see the number of complaints we're receiving has fallen this year.

"We've been working really hard on improving our customer experience on our website, helping them to find the information they need, and proactively contacting those where we can help to reduce their bills.

"Our aim is to be as transparent with our customers as possible and we will continue to invest in providing the highest level of service across the whole of our organisation."

Across the industry some firms saw a rise in complaints including Southern Water, which had a 56pc increase to 44.8 per 10,000 connections, while Yorkshire Water's 21.4 per 10,000 showed a rise of 15pc.

The wider industry has seen its reputation plunge amid public fury over sewage spills from overflow drains into rivers and seas during heavy rain, with Southern Water and Thames Water admitting in recent days that their environmental performance has been "unacceptable".

More than half of the 11 combined water and sewage firms were rated 'poor' or 'worse than average' by CCW when it came to dealing with complaints.

Industry-wide billing accounted for 61pc of complaints, with around half being from people disputing the amount of water they had used.

Complaints about water quality and waste water accounted for the remainder in roughly equal proportions.



