Burst main leaves villagers without running water

PUBLISHED: 16:29 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 30 October 2020

Anglian Water engineers are on the scene to fix the burst water main. Picture: Matthew Usher

A burst water main has left some residents in a south Norfolk village with low water pressure or none at all.

Anglian Water engineers are working to repair a burst water main in the Morningthorpe area. Picture: Anglian WaterAnglian Water engineers are working to repair a burst water main in the Morningthorpe area. Picture: Anglian Water

Anglian Water said staff were on site in Morningthorpe, near Long Stratton, in order to fix the issue.

Engineers are “working hard” to fix the burst main, the utility firm said.

“Supplies should be restored by 6.30pm today but we’ll update this if anything changes,” they said.

We’re really sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for your patience.”

Anglian Water’s website warns that water may look cloudy or discoloured after any interruption to supply, and advises anyone affected to run their taps for a few minutes to clear the issue.

There is set to be more planned work in the village in the coming days, as engineers are due to visit to investigate reports of a leakage.

Anglian Water said they would schedule any required work based on the nature and severity of any issue discovered.

