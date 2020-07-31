Town residents left without water supply after burst main
PUBLISHED: 07:53 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:08 31 July 2020
Archant
Residents living in and around a Norfolk town are experiencing low water pressure or no water at all this morning after a burst main.
Engineers from Anglian Water completed work on the main on Thursday afternoon, which was affecting homes and businesses in Diss and the nearby village of Bressingham.
But, as of 7am on Friday, some of those living there are still experiencing issues with their supply, which could continue into the afternoon.
Anglian Water said: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Bressingham and Diss may be experiencing very low water pressure.
“We’ve completed work to repair a burst water main in your area. We are undertaking flushing of the pipe network and you may experience low water pressure until the afternoon.
“Supplies are expected to be restored by 12pm, but we’ll update this if anything changes.
“We’re really sorry if we’ve inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience.”
