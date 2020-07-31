Town residents left without water supply after burst main

Some residents in Diss and Bressingham are experiencing water supply issues. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire Archant

Residents living in and around a Norfolk town are experiencing low water pressure or no water at all this morning after a burst main.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Engineers from Anglian Water completed work on the main on Thursday afternoon, which was affecting homes and businesses in Diss and the nearby village of Bressingham.

But, as of 7am on Friday, some of those living there are still experiencing issues with their supply, which could continue into the afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

Anglian Water said: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Bressingham and Diss may be experiencing very low water pressure.

“We’ve completed work to repair a burst water main in your area. We are undertaking flushing of the pipe network and you may experience low water pressure until the afternoon.

“Supplies are expected to be restored by 12pm, but we’ll update this if anything changes.

“We’re really sorry if we’ve inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience.”