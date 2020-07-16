Broads villagers may experience discoloured or ‘white water’

Residents of two villages on the edge of the Norfolk Broads have been warned that they may see brown, orange, yellow or white water coming from their showers and taps.

Anglian Water said they were “really sorry” about this issue, which is affecting some of those who live in Upton and Fishley.

The utility company warned that some may see discoloured water in their home “due to a disturbance of iron sediments in the water main”.

The firm stressed that the iron in the water is “harmless” and “usually short lived”.

Meanwhile, others may experience “white water” caused by air in the water supply.

Anglian Water said its staff were carrying out localised flushing to remove the discolouration and resolve the issue.

When discoloured water is already in the pipes of a home, it needs to be allowed to work its way through the system.

Advice from Anglian Water includes running taps for 30 minutes or more to flush it out, and avoiding laundry as clothes could be stained by the discoloured water.