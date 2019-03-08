Search

Anglian Water urge people to be patient as floods need to be drained like 'bath plughole'

PUBLISHED: 12:21 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 01 October 2019

Anglian Water has urged customers to be patient. PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Anglian Water has urged customers to be patient. PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Anglian Water bosses have urged customers to be patient as flood water needs to be drained away "like a bath plughhole".

Holidaymakers and homeowners are on high alert as a section of the Norfolk coast is threatened by flooding. Photo: Tom ChapmanHolidaymakers and homeowners are on high alert as a section of the Norfolk coast is threatened by flooding. Photo: Tom Chapman

The region's water provider has seen an increase in call-outs and more staff brought in as heavy rain and flood warnings hit the region and evacuation alerts were issued for sections of the Norfolk coast.

Standing water is the main issue Anglian Water's team are facing.

Flooded roads and pavements can cause traffic delays and damage to the road surface if prolonged.

Bosses have described the floods hitting the region as like a bathtub which needs to have the plughole removed to allow it to drain. But this will take time.

Flooding can block roads and cause disruption. Picture: ArchantFlooding can block roads and cause disruption. Picture: Archant

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "Intense rainfall can cause standing water to build up on hard surfaces because there's nowhere for it to go, this causes surface water flooding.

"It's a bit like a bath plughole, and it takes time for the water to drain away."

The spokesman added: "We have seen a small increase in the number of callouts we've received across the region to assist with rainfall-related flooding.

"However, this hasn't been significant, and is fairly routine for us during these type of weather events."

The Environment Agency issued an evacuation notice on Monday, September 30 for the stretch of the coast between Hunstanton and Snettisham for this morning.

About 3,000 properties were told to evacuate from 8.40am on Tuesday, October 1 due to a combination of a high tide and strong winds.

A safe zone was prepared by the West Norfolk Council for those evacuated.

Residents were allowed back to their homes at around 10am.

High tides were also reported around the coast including Winterton but the seas were otherwise calm.

The spokesman added: "We work closely with all authorities who have responsibility for drainage, including the lead local flood authority, councils, who are responsible for the road drains, along with the local Highways Team.

"Our teams are always working hard to ensure our sewer network is running as it should, helping to take the surface water away as quickly as possible."

